Samsung backs marathon events

Expanding its commitment to a healthy lifestyle, Samsung Galaxy Watch confirmed its decision to become the official sponsor of the Manila Marathon and Cebu Half-Marathon.

Spearheaded by leading race organizer RUNRIO, the flagship races drew a combined 16,000 participants who would traverse the two major cities in the country.

The Galaxy Watch Manila Marathon will be on 6 October at the SM Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City while the Galaxy Watch Cebu Half-Marathon on 24 November at City di Mare by Filinvest in Cebu City.

“This is part of our commitment to the community all the more that now, we’re seeing more and more take in the sport and embrace the healthy lifestyle that we’re advocating,” RUNRIO founder and chief executive officer Rio dela Cruz said.

“And we’re excited for more runners to take their game to the next level.”

Aside from that, Samsung will also be launching the Galaxy Watch Run Club, which entices the running community to foster a stronger sense of camaraderie. It also pushes the runners to do more with the help of Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch7 which starts on 18 August at the Ayala Triangle Garden in Makati City.

The weekly six-session program will have training sessions and challenges to promote fitness while also strengthening the bond in the community as runners unlock ultra performance.