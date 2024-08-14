Salak regains FEU head coaching role

After a brief hiatus, Tina Salak is set to make a coaching return as she leads Far Eastern University (FEU) in Season 87 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament.

The school made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the legendary setter will resume her role as head coach while incumbent mentor Manolo Refugia will slide down as part of the coaching staff.

FEU said it was really planning to have the 48-year-old Salak as its head coach but her plan to migrate to the United States two years ago had prompted it to change its direction and hire Refugia instead.

Refugia, however, did a good job as he steered the Lady Tamaraws to the Final Four in which they pushed National University to the limit before bombing out of competition.

But now that Salak is finally available, she will serve as head coach on a full-time basis, giving her a chance to share her knowledge and experience to the Lady Tamaraws, who are looking for their first UAAP crown since Season 70.

“From the outset, it has been our intention for Coach Tina to provide long-term mentorship in FEU. However, personal administrative matters made her miss most of the buildup for UAAP Season 85 when she remained involved as a consultant,” the school said.

“With Coach Tina now back with the team, she will reassume the head coach position full time.”

Salak will take over a very solid team after Gerz Petallo, Chenie Tagaod, Tin Ubaldo and Faida Bakanke all decided to stay put.