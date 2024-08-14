Rody to back Chavit if he runs as senator

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has recently expressed his desire to support former Ilocos Sur Governor Chavit Singson should he decide to run for a senatorial post.

In his local political podcast “Basta Dabawenyo,” the former President said that Singson is a friend and “seasoned politician.”

“Talking about the day-to-day life of Filipinos, Chavit can identify the problems of society, especially the Filipino grassroots, during his long stay as a politician. And that’s the most important thing about it. You should know the problems you are dealing with,” Duterte said.

He also stressed Singson knows the sentiments of ordinary Filipinos.

Meantime, the former President also disclosed that his support for Senator Francis Tolentino may be unlikely after the latter decided to separate from the Partido ng Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP), adding that he did not expect Tolentino would resign from the Party.

“What was good about Sen. Tolentino is that we talked. He told me that he was going to leave the party. So if you would ask me now if I will support him or not — he left us, thus, I will leave him too,” Duterte said. “In this game, you left me behind, so why would I support you?”

Earlier this month, Tolentino announced his resignation from the party, citing that the PDP’s stance and policy directions on the West Philippine Sea issues, were contrary to what he is fighting for.

“I am writing to formally inform you of my decision to disengage from PDP party activities and pursue a path, for now, as an independent legislator, effective immediately,” he said in a letter addressed to former PDP president Palawan Representative Jose Alvarez.

Senator Robin Padilla, the new PDP President, received a copy of Tolentino’s resignation letter.

Tolentino believes that Duterte would understand that his departure from the Party was “not selfish but for principle.”

“[I] am not separating from Tatay Digong… Our bond and friendship run deep. We are not separating and I will continue to support him,” he said.