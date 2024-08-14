Robbery holdup criminal group leader falls - SPD

Southern Police District director, PBGen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete announced the killing of the leader of the notorious Brondial criminal group after a botched armed robbery inside a fruit store in San Isidro, Makati City. According to a report from the SPD this evening, the incident occurred on 14 August 2024 at about 2:50 a.m., leaving one suspect dead and the remaining four accomplices on the run.



Initial investigation showed the suspect, identified by his alias 'Jeric', along with four unidentified male accomplices, forcibly entered the store and declared a hold-up.



Two of the armed suspects made their way to the second floor while the remaining three stayed on the ground floor, where they seized cell phones from a security guard named Roco and other store employees.



The suspects panicked upon hearing the sound of an approaching police siren and attempted to flee. During the chaos, the security guard seized the opportunity to fire at the suspects, fatally wounding Jeric.