QC eyes flood catch basins

The local government of Quezon City is now preparing to build 100 catch basins to prevent flooding.

Department of Risk Reduction Management Office (DRMMO) spokesperson Peachy de Leon disclosed that the catch basins will be built in strategic locations to contain floodwaters in case of typhoons and heavy rains expected with the onset of the La Niña phenomenon.

While still in the planning stage, the move also includes a drainage master plan that will involve barangay and homeowner association officials in designing the drainage system in their areas.

De Leon added that the basins will be the size of a basketball court and will control the flow of floodwaters to other waterways and rivers.

Priority areas for the catch basins are barangays near creeks and rivers, such as Masambong, Bahay Toro, Sto. Cristo, Holy Spirit, Commonwealth and Loyola.

The estimated construction cost is pegged at P50 million, while the DRMMO will be on alert for floodings and ready to respond to those in need of evacuation.

Public school buildings will still be used as evacuation centers, along with spaces provided by some malls and barangay covered courts.

Meantime, Department of Social Welfare and Development spokesperson Irene Dumlao said they are also ready to assist the local government in case of calamities, adding that they have 1.2 million family food packs on standby for any calamity.