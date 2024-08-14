PRIMA Congress 2024 explores cutting-edge integrative medicine innovations

The (PRIMA) Annual Congress 2024, to be held on Thursday, 15 August, at the SMX Convention Center in Meeting Rooms 4-6, dives deeper into integrative medicine. The second day begins with opening remarks from Dr. Celine Barotil and Dr. Joel Lopez. Dr. Rodrigo Angelo Ong, division chief of PITAHC, delivers the keynote address, setting a high standard for the discussions to follow.

An overview of integrative approaches in modern medicine is provided by Dr. Jason Penaranda in his session, “Introduction to Integrative Medicine.” Dr. Melvin Nario’s “Cholesterol Revolution” and Denise Furnesse’s “The Adrenal-Thyroid Connection” focus on accurate diagnostics and natural treatments for common health issues. Dr. Mary Ann Niez’s topic, “Revolutionary Healing: Clinical Nuggets on Mold Toxicity,” addresses the health impacts of mold exposure. Dr. Raymond Joseph Escalona presents “Advancements in Functional Medicine Autism Care,” sharing innovative approaches to autism treatment. The role of Oligocheck and Vitaldome in holistic wellness is discussed in “Enhancing Health Through Detoxification.”

The afternoon session on the fusion of traditional and technological approaches delves into specific integrative therapies. “TCM: Combining Technology and Traditional Techniques to Reverse Diabetes and its Complications,” to be presented by Dr. Ar-Nusharief Hassiman, merges modern technology with traditional Chinese medicine. “Fundamentals of Homotoxicology” by Dr. Rey Acis explores the principles of homotoxicology. “Integrative Oncology” by Dr. Kenny Yong discusses the use of hyperthermia and in situ tumor vaccines for cancer treatment. Dr. Melvin Nario’s session on “Insulin Potentiated Therapy” covers a clinical study on innovative cancer treatments.

For more information about PRIMA and its leadership team, visit https://www.primaorg.com/.