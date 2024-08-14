PNP eyes ‘Oplan Double Barrel’ policies review

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Wednesday that it is set to review the organization’s anti-drug strategy under the “Oplan Double Barrel” campaign.

This comes as PNP chief Police General Rommel Marbil cited the need to determine the campaign’s strengths and weaknesses to evaluate the program’s effectiveness and stressed that it should be aligned with the current government’s recalibrated anti-drug drive nationwide.

“We need to take a hard look at our past and present strategies in the fight against illegal drugs. By understanding what worked and what didn’t, we can refine our approach and ensure a more effective and humane campaign moving forward,” Marbil said.

He added that the move complies with the Marcos administration’s thrust of upholding respect for human rights in the fight against illegal drugs.

To recall, the first Oplan Double Barrel was launched in 2016 under former PNP chief and now Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa. It was then relaunched in 2017 as Oplan Double Barrel Reloaded.

The last campaign plan was called Double Barrel Final Version 2022.

Further, Marbil also ordered the creation of a panel that would review the campaign’s key components, including Project Tokhang, or the house-to-house visit to convince drug users to surrender; and Project High-Value Target, which was geared towards pursuing drug dealers and drug syndicates.

PNP deputy chief for operations Lt. Gen. Michael John Dubria will lead the panel while representatives from the PNP directorates for operations, investigation, intelligence, and community relations; Internal Affairs Service, and Human Rights Office will act as the panel members.

“This review panel will bring together the key components of our police force to ensure a comprehensive and balanced evaluation,” Marbil said.

According to Marbil, the guidelines outlining the functions of the review panel, along with the deadline for submitting its findings and recommendations, will be detailed in a memorandum to be issued soon.

“The insights we gain from this review will directly inform our recalibrated strategy, ensuring that our anti-illegal drugs campaign is not only effective but also aligned with the principles of justice and human rights,” he said.