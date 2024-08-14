PFP rocked by party intramurals

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) faction led by lawyer Leandro Verceles declared on Wednesday that it will continue its fight to be recognized as the legitimate party.

Verceles called on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to promptly address the ongoing factional dispute in the party which is headed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as chairman.

“We conducted our elections on 14 December 2023 in line with our constitution, which mandates elections every two years,” Verceles said during the weekly Kapihan Sa Metro East media forum organized by the PaMaMariSan-Rizal Press Corps.

He said that since the PFP was organized on 5 October 2018, the terms of its executive officers should have expired in 2023.

Verceles criticized South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr., the PFP president, and his faction for overstepping their mandate.

“Their actions are unenforceable and lack legitimacy,” he said, noting that their alliance with George Briones was no longer authorized.

According to Verceles, Marcos was elected national chairman to serve until 14 December 2026.

He accused Tamayo’s group of misrepresenting their authority and claimed they were not recognized by President Marcos, leading to the case that was filed to reclaim the party’s legitimacy.

“We are governed by law, not by individuals. Our constitution designates us as the legitimate executive officers of the PFP until December 2023,” Verceles asserted.

He added that President Marcos, who took over in October 2023, now leads the administration party and is forming alliances with various political groups, a process Tamayo’s faction is not authorized to engage in.

Verceles also criticized Tamayo’s group for allegedly not abiding by their constitutional requirements, which had led to a mismanagement of the party.

PFP secretary general Butch Baliao said that after the 2023 party elections and Vic Rodriguez’s resignation as executive secretary of Marcos, he discovered that party officials Thompson Lantion and George Briones had asked for P10 million from then presidential candidate Marcos for party expenses.

Baliao claimed this money was neither spent nor disclosed to the party, which he described as dishonest and potentially corrupt.

Baliao’s case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence, with his claims considered hearsay.

He cited the book “The King Maker,” written by Rodriquez, which alleged that Lantion and his group received P10 million for expenses that were not reported.

Baliao, who ran for mayor of G’lang, Sarangani province, also noted that he did not receive any campaign funds from Tamayo and saw no financial support trickle down to G’lang.