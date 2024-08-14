PAL pampers Yulo, Filipino Olympians

Carlos Yulo and other members of the national squad that made a historic participation in the Paris Olympics flew home aboard a chartered “homecoming” flight of the Philippine Airlines that landed in Manila on Tuesday night.

The PR 8888 picked the athletes from Dubai before flying to Manila carrying the stories of triumphs and heartbreaks from their long and fruitful stint in the biggest and most prestigious athletic conclave in the world.

During the flight, athletes were treated to business-class meals and complimentary inflight WiFi. They were also gifted with Tanduay Rhum products.

Yulo, who emerged as the first Filipino to win two Olympic gold medals, was honored as PAL’s “Forever Flyer,” receiving 150,000 Mabuhay Miles per year for life. “Thank you so much for supporting me and other Filipino athletes who competed in the Olympics,” Yulo said during the homecoming flight.

Bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio were also awarded 80,000 Mabuhay Miles annually for the next three years.

“Thank you, PAL, for the 80,000 miles; this is a big help to me and my family. Mabuhay po kayo,” Petecio said.

“Maraming salamat, Philippine Airlines; I will definitely use these miles, especially when I travel home to the province,” Villegas added.