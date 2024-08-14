PAI assembles national squad

After a successful participation in the Paris Olympics, the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) starts forming the national team as it holds the national trials on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Aquatics Center in Manila.

PAI secretary general Eric Buhain said they want to sustain the momentum caused by the country’s strong performance in the Olympics that came to a close last Sunday.

He encourages the country’s best swimmers to show up and help them assemble a solid national squad that will bring honor and glory to the country in future international events.

“Let’s keep the Olympics fever going, every swimmer who competes today are surely dreaming not just inclusion in the national team but the chance to be the next Olympics champion,” Buhain, a two-time Olympian, said.

“Carlos Yulo proved that you could start little but finish big in sports. So, we’re surely using Caloy as an inspiration to our event and our young participants.”

The trials will be the basis of the selection of members of the national squad that will participate in the World Aquatics World Cup series, the 46th Southeast Asian Age Group Championships, and the World Aquatics Championships next year.