P20 per meal not enough for healthy diet - NNC

BAGUIO CITY, BENGUET — An official from the National Nutrition Council (NNC) stated on Wednesday that P20 per meal per person is inadequate for achieving a healthy diet.

According to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), to be considered not "food poor," the amount spent on food per person in a typical family of five should not fall below P64, or about P20 per person per meal.

Based on 2023 data, NEDA has set the monthly food threshold for a family of five at P9,581.

However, NNC Cordillera Administrative Region Program Coordinator Bella Basalong argued that the food basket used by NEDA is "outdated" and does not account for inflation.

"So if we say P20 per meal, parang kulang pa nga yun (It's not enough). Parang (It's like) it's just to feed your hunger so possible, it's more of carbohydrates that you get but you will not be able to get the recommended energy nutrient intake," Basalong said during a media conference.

"If you have that diet for a long period of time, magkakasakit tayo (we will get sick), and our performance will not be good," she added.

Basalong emphasized that a P20 per meal diet is insufficient for maintaining health.

"For us to have a healthy diet, kailangan nating tingnan kung ano yung prices and yung seasonal food, yun yung possible na makita natin kung ano yung mas mura, mas achievable din sa ating diet (For us to have a healthy diet, we need to look at the prices and the seasonal food, that's what makes it possible for us to see what is cheaper and more achievable in our diet)," she said.