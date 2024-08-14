Northern Samar building wind energy project

CATARMAN, Northern Samar —Another wind energy project is set to rise in Northern Samar, strengthening its bid as the country’s renewable energy capital and a leader in green technology.

Envision Energy, known worldwide for its cutting-edge renewable energy solutions, has already conducted feasibility studies in the province. If the project pushes through, the Wind Turbine Project in Northern Samar will be Envision Energy’s first wind turbine project in the Philippines.

Jhon Allen Berbon, chief of Northern Samar’s Provincial Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office, said the project, which involves the installation of approximately 30 wind turbines capable of generating around 200 megawatts, is set to utilize between 100 to 500 hectares of land.

Berbon said there are five other renewable energy projects in Northern Samar that are in various stages of implementation.

These include Lihangin’s Onshore Wind Farm in San Isidro, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ Offshore Wind Farm stretching from Bobon to Laoang, EBTech’s Hydroelectric Power Plant in San Isidro, Ranyag Energy’s Solar Farm in Bobon, and Energies PH’s Ocean (Tidal) power project.

The Lihangin Wind Energy farm, a joint venture of Vena Energy, Aboitiz Renewables and Vivant Energy, is a 206.25MW onshore wind power project that is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2025.

CIP’s Offshore Wind Farm in Mondragon town, on the other hand, is currently installing Light Detection and Ranging, an equipment that will provide vital information about the area and the best possible site for the wind turbines. CIP targets to generate 650-MW in its Northern Samar operation.

Berbon said the remaining projects are in the pre-development stage progressing towards implementation.

Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan has expressed keen interest in Envision Energy’s Wind Turbine Project particularly its proposed location, expected output and potential challenges.