No overstaying PDL, says BuCor

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Wednesday denied any negligence in releasing inmates, saying it is complying with Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla’s order to expedite the process.

“We are proud to say that we do not have a case of overstaying PDLs under our jurisdiction,” Catapang said.

“We have no case of negligence just like what happened to a PDL in Cavite due to the failure of a court staff to send the release order he stayed in jail for four more years his sentence is only three years. It turned out that he was jailed for seven years instead of three years only,” he added.

He added that the bureau is now evaluating prison records and informing inmates about their release process to prevent similar incidents.

“As early as this year, I ordered the evaluation of prison records or karpetas of all PDLs with strict orders to my personnel that I want the PDL’s to have the knowledge about their legal documentation and to provide them with comprehensive information on their prison records and the procedures related to their release while in custody,” Catapang said.

The Bucor’s PDL Documents and Processing Division headed by CSINSP Raymund Peneyra has been conducting an information drive to address PDLs concerns on these matters, which is essential for them to make informed decisions and bring hope to them while incarcerated.

“To date, we have already released 15,382 PDLs from June 2022 to July of this year under the Bilis Laya Program aimed at expediting the processing and release of eligible PDLs. They were released under different modes, which include maximum sentence served, acquittal, paroled, probation, and executive clemency,” Catapang said.