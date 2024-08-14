No mpox cases recorded in Phl since December

The Department of Health (DoH) revealed on Wednesday that the Philippines has recorded no new cases of mpox since December.

In a statement, the DoH said that the country has had a total of nine cases, including four in 2022, one in May 2023, and three in December 2023.

Health Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said that the announcement comes after the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared a public health emergency over an mpox outbreak in Africa.

The WHO says mpox is transmitted through close contact and causes rashes, flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. Most cases are mild, but the disease can be fatal for children, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.