NNC: P20 per meal not enough

BAGUIO CITY, Benguet — An official of the National Nutrition Council (NNC) on Wednesday said P20 per meal per person was insufficient for maintaining a healthy diet.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) had indicated that individuals should spend at least P64 per person per day on food, which equates to about P20 per meal, to avoid being classified as “food poor.” NEDA’s 2023 data showed the monthly food budget for a family of five is approximately P9,581, or roughly P63.87 a day per person.

However, Bella Basalong, NNC Cordillera Administrative Region program coordinator, criticized the NEDA’s food basket calculation as “outdated” and not accounting for inflation.

“So if we say P20 per meal, it’s not enough. It’s like just to feed your hunger, so you’ll likely get more carbohydrates but not the recommended energy and nutrient intake,” Basalong said in a media conference.

She warned that a diet based solely on this amount could lead to health issues and poor performance.

“If you have that diet for a long period of time, you will get sick, and your performance will not be good,” she added.

Basalong emphasized the need to consider current food prices and seasonal availability to create a more achievable and healthy diet plan.

“For us to have a healthy diet, we need to look at prices and seasonal foods to find what is cheaper and more achievable for our diet,” she said.