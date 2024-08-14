NNC: Lack of iodine can cause infertility, miscarriage

BAGUIO CITY, BENGUET — Lack of iodine can cause infertility and miscarriage among pregnant women, the National Nutrition Council (NNC) said Wednesday.

In a media conference, NNC Cordillera Administrative Region Program Coordinator Bella Basalong said that low iodine levels can cause hypothyroidism which is linked to infertility,

"Kasi yung iodine is part of our thyroid hormone (Because iodine is part of our thyroid hormone)," Basalong said.

"Yung function kasi ng ating thyroid hormone is it regulates yung ating fertility, yung ating growth, at mental development so dun nakaka-affect kung [nabubuo] na yung reproduction natin (The function of our thyroid hormone is that it regulates our fertility, our growth, and mental development, so it affects our reproduction)," she added.

Multiple studies found that iodine requirements increase during pregnancy and the fetus depends on this mineral to make thyroid hormone and ensure normal brain development.

Iodized salt vs. sea salt

Iodized salt, Basalong explained, has minerals added to it that may prevent health problems caused by iodine deficiency.

"Iodized salt is fortified with iodine. May fortificant siya. Yung sea salt naman, yung iba may iodine naman na yun. Pero yung level kasi ng iodine na gusto natin, hindi siya sapat (It has a fortificant. As for sea salt, others already have iodine. But the level of iodine e want is not enough)," she continued.

"Hindi siya sapat for the recommended iodine level for humans (It is not sufficient for the recommended iodine level for humans)," she added.

According to the National Institutes of Health of the United States, the average daily recommended amounts of iodized salt depends on age.

An infant needs 130 micrograms (mcg), children aged one to eight need 90 mcg, children aged nine to 13 need 120 mcg, teens aged 14 to 18 need 150 mcg, and adults need 150 mcg.

Meanwhile, pregnant women need 220 mcg and breastfeeding women need 290 mcg.