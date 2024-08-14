Nation honors Olympic heroes

A sea of red, blue and white, punctuated by raucous cheers and tearful embraces, filled the streets of Manila on Wednesday as the nation honored its triumphant athletes from the Paris Olympics.
The victory parade, a grand spectacle of pride and jubilation, saw the newest Filipino heroes basking in the adoration of a grateful country, their remarkable feats illuminating the city in a blaze of patriotic fervor.
The parade, which began at the Aliw Theater and wound its way through the heart of Manila, was a testament to the extraordinary achievements of the Filipino Olympic delegation.
Thousands of enthusiastic supporters, waving flags and banners emblazoned with the names of their heroes, lined the streets to witness the historic procession.
The athletes, who had captured the nation’s heart with their stellar performances in Paris, were greeted with an outpouring of affection that left many visibly moved.
Yulo’s gold medals shine
Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, who dazzled the world with his gymnastic prowess, rode with the other athletes atop a specially decorated float, his gold medals gleaming under the Philippine sun.
He was joined by bronze medalists Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas whose spirited boxing bouts earned their place in Philippine sports history, and 10 other athletes.
The parade was more than just a display of athletic triumph, it was a heartfelt tribute to the sacrifices and struggles of the athletes.
Yulo’s dad spotted
Yulo’s father was spotted among the crowd along Roxas Boulevard, hoisting a sign that read: “Caloy, dito tatay mo.” The son took to social media to acknowledge his presence.
“Maraming salamat Pa, masaya ako nakita kita don nakasuporta! Pasensya na pa hindi ako masyado nakakaway, ang daming nag pa autograph hehe,” said the younger Yulo on his Facebook post.
One of those who watched the parade was Clarence Dimalanta, a friend of Yulo’s younger brother, Karl Eldrew.
“I believed in Elaiza, Karl Eldrew, and Carlos Yulo since Day 1,” said Dimalanta, a student at Araullo High School. “They are excellent and I am proud of them.”
Another resident of Leveriza Street was 63-year-old Alicia Sandoval, a retired janitress, who recalled the times the young Yulo was accompanied to school by his parents.
“His mother would usually be the one accompanying him to school,” Sandoval said. “He was just tumbling here and who would have thought he would be a champion one day.”
The parade culminated at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum where pole vaulter EJ Obiena joined the celebration.
Addressing the big crowd, Yulo said: “I’m proud of the people who stand here beside me. The motivation that I got from them was truly amazing along with the lessons they taught me,” he said.
“We promise to do better in the next competitions and expect that we will compete for more medals,” he pledged.
Senate hails 22 Olympians
The Senate on Wednesday adopted resolutions congratulating the 22 athletes who represented the country in the 2024 Paris Olympics led by two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo.
With all senators as co-authors, the upper chamber adopted Senate Resolution No. 1128, authored by Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., taking into consideration SRNs 1129, 1132, 1140, 1141 and 1144 commending and congratulating Team Philippines “for their impressive performance” in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Filipino Olympians hauled in two gold and two bronze medals, making it the country’s best performance ever in the Olympics since 1924.
“The historic and record-breaking achievements of the Filipino Olympians, which can be considered as the country’s best Olympics stint in history, proves that Filipinos are among the best and brightest in the global arena of sports,” Revilla said in his resolution.
“The 22-strong Philippine contingent in the Paris 2024 Olympics has served as the epitome of the ‘quintessence of the Filipino spirit’ defining the nation’s continuous showcase of perseverance, discipline and excellence,” the resolution said.
It continued: “Their participation in the quadrennial sporting event is proof of unfolding historical milestones beyond chasing medals. They are exemplars in their respective fields who shine their light of inspiration to our next generations of athletes.”
Manila mulls ‘Carlos Yulo Day’
The City of Manila will declare 4 August as “Carlos Yulo Day” in honor of the double gold Olympic medalist from Leveriza, Malate. Yulo will be celebrated at Manila City Hall on Monday, 19 August.
Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo are preparing for these significant events to recognize Yulo’s achievements, which have brought immense pride to both Manila and the entire country.
The City Hall ceremony will feature awards and a cash incentive of ₱2 million for Yulo. Due to Yulo’s busy schedule, the awarding is set for Monday.
Additionally, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, another distinguished Manilan, will receive a cash incentive of ₱500,000. However, Obiena will receive his award earlier since he is scheduled to travel abroad on Thursday.
Lacuna noted that “Carlos Yulo Day” will be observed annually as a working holiday. The chosen date of 4 August commemorates the day Yulo won his first gold medal. The declaration of this holiday is currently under review by the Manila City Council, led by Vice Mayor Servo.