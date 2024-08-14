Nation honors Olympic heroes

Yulo’s dad spotted

Yulo’s father was spotted among the crowd along Roxas Boulevard, hoisting a sign that read: “Caloy, dito tatay mo.” The son took to social media to acknowledge his presence.

“Maraming salamat Pa, masaya ako nakita kita don nakasuporta! Pasensya na pa hindi ako masyado nakakaway, ang daming nag pa autograph hehe,” said the younger Yulo on his Facebook post.

One of those who watched the parade was Clarence Dimalanta, a friend of Yulo’s younger brother, Karl Eldrew.

“I believed in Elaiza, Karl Eldrew, and Carlos Yulo since Day 1,” said Dimalanta, a student at Araullo High School. “They are excellent and I am proud of them.”

Another resident of Leveriza Street was 63-year-old Alicia Sandoval, a retired janitress, who recalled the times the young Yulo was accompanied to school by his parents.

“His mother would usually be the one accompanying him to school,” Sandoval said. “He was just tumbling here and who would have thought he would be a champion one day.”

The parade culminated at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum where pole vaulter EJ Obiena joined the celebration.

Addressing the big crowd, Yulo said: “I’m proud of the people who stand here beside me. The motivation that I got from them was truly amazing along with the lessons they taught me,” he said.

“We promise to do better in the next competitions and expect that we will compete for more medals,” he pledged.

Senate hails 22 Olympians

The Senate on Wednesday adopted resolutions congratulating the 22 athletes who represented the country in the 2024 Paris Olympics led by two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo.

With all senators as co-authors, the upper chamber adopted Senate Resolution No. 1128, authored by Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., taking into consideration SRNs 1129, 1132, 1140, 1141 and 1144 commending and congratulating Team Philippines “for their impressive performance” in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Filipino Olympians hauled in two gold and two bronze medals, making it the country’s best performance ever in the Olympics since 1924.

“The historic and record-breaking achievements of the Filipino Olympians, which can be considered as the country’s best Olympics stint in history, proves that Filipinos are among the best and brightest in the global arena of sports,” Revilla said in his resolution.

“The 22-strong Philippine contingent in the Paris 2024 Olympics has served as the epitome of the ‘quintessence of the Filipino spirit’ defining the nation’s continuous showcase of perseverance, discipline and excellence,” the resolution said.

It continued: “Their participation in the quadrennial sporting event is proof of unfolding historical milestones beyond chasing medals. They are exemplars in their respective fields who shine their light of inspiration to our next generations of athletes.”