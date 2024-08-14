More than 150 applicants hired at E.M.I. Fair

More than 150 applicants were hired on the spot during the E.M.I. Fair in Pasay city on Tuesday which is part of Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano’s month-long birthday celebration by bringing city services closer to Pasayeños.

The local chief executive hopes that this year more people will be given the “gift of opportunity and employment.”

“We were able to mount this momentous even in hopes that this year, we will be able to give you the gift of employment. The gift of opportunity. The gift of new and brighter days,” she said.

Apart from the job fair, Pasayeños were also encouraged to enroll in different Technical-Vocational Institutions.

Meanwhile, 100 individuals received an integrated livelihood training while 300 more individuals qualify for employment.

The city government also set up a one-stop shop for government agencies to assist jobseekers needing documents for their job applications.