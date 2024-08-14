MICP secures ISO certification

The Bureau of Customs-Manila International Container Port (BoC-MICP) terminal successfully underwent an external audit and retained its International Organization for Standardization accreditation.

The audit, conducted recently, aimed to verify the port’s continued adherence to international standards and efficient operation of its quality management system, the bureau said.

Auditors evaluated the port’s management systems, focusing on process improvements and customer feedback.

District collector Carmelita M. Talusan thanked port personnel for their work in securing the certification.