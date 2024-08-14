Megaworld turns rewards over to Yulo

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo has received a P3-million cash bonus from property giant Megaworld. This bonus is part of the company's total P35-million reward for Yulo's outstanding performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. On Wednesday, Yulo officially accepted a fully furnished three-bedroom condo unit at McKinley Hill in Taguig City. The handover was conducted by Kevin L. Tan, president and CEO of Alliance Global Group, Inc. (AGI), the parent company of Megaworld, and Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso, president of Megaworld Corporation. Photo courtesy of Megaworld

