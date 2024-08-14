Mbappe scores on debut as Real Madrid wins UEFA Super Cup

Kylian Mbappe marked a stellar debut for Real Madrid by scoring in their 2-0 win over Atalanta to clinch the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. The French striker netted the second goal in the 68th minute after Fede Valverde had broken the deadlock earlier in the match. Mbappe’s goal came from a well-timed pass by Jude Bellingham, showcasing his clinical finishing ability.

Following the game, Mbappe expressed his confidence, stating there is "no limit" to his goal-scoring potential. He mentioned, "We are at Real Madrid, we have no limit; if I can score 50, then 50, but the most important thing is winning and improving as a team." This statement reflects his commitment to both personal excellence and team success.

The forward, who completed his long-awaited move from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, described the night as a dream come true. "It was a great night, I've been waiting for this moment for a long time," Mbappe said. "To play with this shirt, with this badge, for these fans, it's a gift for me."

Real Madrid's victory also marked a significant achievement for coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has now won a joint-record 14 titles with the club. Mbappe’s debut performance, alongside Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, suggests promising developments for Madrid’s upcoming La Liga campaign.

