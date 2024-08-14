Mark Bautista: His dreams and romantic ballads
There is no denying that the genre of romantic ballads suits Mark Bautista well. At the recent press conference for his concert “Mark My Dreams,” which celebrates his 21 years in the entertainment industry, he performed Angela Bofill’s classic anthem, “Break It to Me Gently.” Bautista’s interpretation of the song brings a bittersweet touch to every word and line. His performance makes the song’s story clearer, as if he is gently asking a loved one to break his heart slowly, not shatter it into pieces.
Bautista received the warmest applause from the media present. He chose the song to “break the ice” and kick off the media conference without any special reason or person in mind.
Regarding what audiences can expect from “Mark My Dreams,” the romantic balladeer said: “It is a celebration of my 21 years in the showbiz industry. The anniversary concert will showcase my journey from the beginning to now, featuring the songs dearest to my heart and the important stages of my career. It will also give concertgoers insights into my personal life, including how I felt and my mindset during significant phases of my life.”
He added, “I hope the audience gets inspired by my life story and how I made my dreams come true. I also hope they sing along with me and cheer me on.”
An observation about Bautista’s way of expressing himself is that he is always direct and to the point, never beating around the bush. His words are short, carefully chosen, and well thought out, but never curt.
Regarding his career milestones, he said, “Definitely, being the first runner-up to Sarah Geronimo in ‘Star for a Night’ was a highlight. Thanks to my followers and supporters, may mga kantang nag-peak sa charts. Albums na may bumili naman (some of my songs peaked on the charts, and albums sold well).
“I will also not forget doing the movie Lastikman,” Bautista continued. “Hanggang ngayon napapanood pa siya (It’s still being watched today) and I am forever associated with the Mars Ravelo character. Of course, I also cherish my theater work, especially bringing Crisostomo Ibarra to life on stage locally and being part of the first international production of Here Lies Love”
True colors
Six years ago, Bautista authored his autobiography, Beyond The Mark, which became a bestseller. In addition to recounting his humble beginnings and family life, the book revealed intimate details about his relationships with people he held closest to his heart. To this day, the identity of the person who helped him embrace his sexual orientation remains a closely guarded secret.
When this DAILY TRIBUNE writer asked him if the most significant reveal of his life would be highlighted during the concert, Bautista did not confirm it. When asked if he is currently in a relationship, he responded, “I go on dates. From time to time, I meet up with people with whom I share common interests, but nothing special or romantic.” He then noticed my expression and added, “O, bakit nalungkot ka? Wala pa talaga eh (Oh, why do you look sad? There really isn’t anyone yet).
Open your heart
His secrets to longevity, Bautista said: “Prayers and faith in God are number one. Hard work, professionalism and a genuine love for what you do are essential -- not just lip service, but a true passion from the heart. Luck is also a big factor. And always choosing to be kind.”
For new singers, his advice is: “Yong sinasabi nilang makisama ka sa mga katrabaho mo, totoo ’yon (What they say about getting along with your colleagues is true). In this industry, kindness begets kindness. There is no full proof success formula. Lahat (All) hit or miss, make or break. Kailangan talaga, personally, dapat nasasaiyo ’yo na marunong makisama, makinig, magbigay ng respeto, matuto, mag-aral (Personally, you need to know how to get along, listen, show respect, learn and study).
The romantic balladeer said: “One should be truly passionate about what they are doing to stay in the business. Hindi pwedeng forced. Mas lalong hindi pwedeng half-hearted (It can’t be forced or half-hearted). If you’re not putting love and passion into what you do, kung walang passion, if you are here just for the fame, the tilian, the followers, the hit songs, kung wala kang passion at hindi mo gusto ang ginagawa mo, mabilis ang burn-out, mas madali umayaw, bumitaw (if you’re just in it for the fame, the cheers, the followers, or the hit songs -- you’ll experience burnout quickly and be more likely to give up).”
In conclusion, Mark said: “Being realistic and maintaining a good sense of balance are key to a long-lasting career in showbiz. You should know what is right for you, what suits you best and iyong hindi naman para sa’yo, huwag mo nang pilitin (if something isn’t meant for you, don’t force it).
GB San Pedro will direct the 21st-anniversary concert, featuring special guests Arthur Nery, Katrina Velarde, Rob Daniel and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.
“Mark My Dreams” will take place on 31 August at The Theatre in Solaire, Parañaque City.
Tickets are priced as follows: P7,500 for Platinum, P6,500 for SVIP, P5,500 for VIP, P3,500 for Gold, P2,500 for Lower Balcony and P1,500 for Upper Balcony.