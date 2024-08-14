Mark Bautista: His dreams and romantic ballads

There is no denying that the genre of romantic ballads suits Mark Bautista well. At the recent press conference for his concert “Mark My Dreams,” which celebrates his 21 years in the entertainment industry, he performed Angela Bofill’s classic anthem, “Break It to Me Gently.” Bautista’s interpretation of the song brings a bittersweet touch to every word and line. His performance makes the song’s story clearer, as if he is gently asking a loved one to break his heart slowly, not shatter it into pieces.

Bautista received the warmest applause from the media present. He chose the song to “break the ice” and kick off the media conference without any special reason or person in mind.

Regarding what audiences can expect from “Mark My Dreams,” the romantic balladeer said: “It is a celebration of my 21 years in the showbiz industry. The anniversary concert will showcase my journey from the beginning to now, featuring the songs dearest to my heart and the important stages of my career. It will also give concertgoers insights into my personal life, including how I felt and my mindset during significant phases of my life.”

He added, “I hope the audience gets inspired by my life story and how I made my dreams come true. I also hope they sing along with me and cheer me on.”

An observation about Bautista’s way of expressing himself is that he is always direct and to the point, never beating around the bush. His words are short, carefully chosen, and well thought out, but never curt.

Regarding his career milestones, he said, “Definitely, being the first runner-up to Sarah Geronimo in ‘Star for a Night’ was a highlight. Thanks to my followers and supporters, may mga kantang nag-peak sa charts. Albums na may bumili naman (some of my songs peaked on the charts, and albums sold well).

“I will also not forget doing the movie Lastikman,” Bautista continued. “Hanggang ngayon napapanood pa siya (It’s still being watched today) and I am forever associated with the Mars Ravelo character. Of course, I also cherish my theater work, especially bringing Crisostomo Ibarra to life on stage locally and being part of the first international production of Here Lies Love”