Marcos to meet Singapore president

Malacañang on Wednesday announced that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The Singapore leader will arrive in the country on Thursday for a three-day state visit.

In a statement, the Palace said that Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos will meet with Singapore’s first couple.

Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil, on the other hand, said that Marcos and Shanmugaratnam are also expected to witness the signing of memoranda of understanding on the recruitment of Filipino healthcare workers and collaboration on climate financing.

This will be the second time Marcos will meet with Shanmugaratnam. The first bilateral meeting between the two was held at the Istana in Singapore on 31 May this year.