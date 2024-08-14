Let’s ‘taco’ about it

Why are tacos so popular among Filipinos?
This traditional Mexican dish, made up of a tortilla and filling of meat and vegetables, is very similar to the empanada, where one gets a wholesome, savory snack that’s flavored with spice.
Of course, one can always tailor the taste by adding hot sauce, but cheese?
You want it gooey? Creamy? Perfectly melting in your mouth? That’s the new Taco Bell Triple Cheese offerings to “sa-cheese-fy” your cravings.
Taco Bell is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest cheesy sensation: the Triple Cheese collection. Each item is crafted with a mix of cream cheese, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese, offering the perfect balance of flavor, meltiness and cheesiness.
From the ooey-gooey center of the Triple Cheese Quesadilla (P159) to the hearty and cheesy core of the Triple Cheese Core Burrito (P199) and the satisfying crunch of the Triple Cheese Crunchwrap (P199), there’s something for everyone to love.
Whether you’re dining in, grabbing takeout, ordering delivery, or using your trusty food apps (Grabfood, Foodpanda and Pickaroo — prices may vary), Taco Bell’s Triple Cheese offerings are here to satisfy your cheese cravings anytime, anywhere.
Make sure to swing by Taco Bell from 6 August to 30 September to get your hands on these irresistible delights.