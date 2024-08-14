Lawyer disbarred for having an affair

The Supreme Court (SC) has disbarred a lawyer for bigamy, philandering, sexual abuse and gross immorality following a complaint by his wife, who is also a lawyer.

The High Court’s decision, promulgated on 4 June 2024 and posted on the SC website on 14 August, involved a case identified as A.C. No. 13496. The names of the individuals involved had been redacted.

The husband-lawyer was found guilty of grossly immoral conduct which violated the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA). Under Canon VI, Section 33(f) of the CPRA, such conduct is defined as “an act that is so corrupt or false as to constitute a criminal act.”

In a press release, the SC outlined the following misconduct:

• The lawyer admitted to having extramarital relations with at least three women during his marriage, disregarding his marital vows.

• He entered into a bigamous marriage and fathered two illegitimate children.

• He sexually harassed his househelp and law secretary by showing them pornographic materials and engaging in sexually charged conversations.

The SC’s decision included:

• Disbarment of the lawyer for grossly immoral conduct and removal from the roll of attorneys.

• Suspension from the practice of law.

• Fines totaling P400,001: P100,001 for the first count, P150,000 for the second count, and P150,000 for the third count.

The Court’s ruling reflected a severe breach of professional ethics and a disregard for constitutional and legal standards on marriage and sexual harassment.