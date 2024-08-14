Infra builds tourists’ confidence (2)

In a visit to DAILY TRIBUNE, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco underlined the campaign of her agency for better infrastructure that would ensure that tourists enjoy their experience and want more of the Philippines.

She believes that promotions, regardless of the investment, become useless if visitors cannot easily reach their destinations.

Among the basics that are on the must-have list of Frasco are tourist rest facilities and first aid hubs.

The secretary said that among these rest centers is the P10-million facility at Hiraya Manawari Nature’s Park in Barangay San Vicente, Tabaco City, Albay which will provide convenience to tourists and travelers.

“We found that the number-one concern of tourists is the lack of public restrooms so we wasted no time and started conceptualizing a project that would ensure that the needs of tourists are met,” Frasco explained.

“For the world to love the Philippines, so too must we show our love for our tourists,” she said during a roundtable with DAILY TRIBUNE editors.

“The restrooms feature the sustainability goals like the use of solar technology to power these hubs,” she added.

Frasco said all TRAs in the country have an information desk, a pasalubong center, a lounge, a restroom and shower area, a lactating room, and a mobile phone charging area.

“We have 10 TRAs already operating in different points and there are 22 more coming. We want to increase this in 2025 to comply with the directive of the President to give importance to the tourism infrastructure so that the quality of tourism services in our country can be improved,” she said.

Another pragmatic project is the setting up of first aid facilities and booths in beach destinations.

For this undertaking, Frasco said the DoT signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Health and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) to set up clinics in Boracay, La Union, Panglao in Bohol, Siargao, Palawan and Puerto Galera where there are a lack of accessible healthcare.

“The tourist first aid facilities will serve as the quick emergency response for tourists who suffer accidents or injuries. This shall be manned by well-trained healthcare personnel, complete with the necessary medical equipment and medicines to ensure timely and efficient emergency response,” Frasco said.

These centers will have a dual purpose of preventive care and lifeguard stations or viewing decks on their second floor.

To address the medical needs of tourists, self-service solar-powered first aid booths along the beach fronts will be put up. Each of the booths will have first aid supplies, automated external defibrillators, a pullout stretcher, a CCTV camera, and a two-way communication system to a command center.

The TIEZA board appropriated P47.5 million for the first batch of tourist first aid facilities and booths.

Frasco expects investments to follow once the infrastructure are in place.

“As we invite tourists to come to the Philippines, we would like to ensure that we are competitive as far as our accommodation services are concerned,” she said.

“Investments are expected in terms of additional hotels, resorts, not just in our well-known destinations but also in our emerging and lesser known destinations,” she added.

DoT data showed the number of ready rooms in the country remains low compared to our neighbors. As of 2021, the country ranked fifth in the region with 212,373 available rooms.

On top of accommodations, Frasco said the government also welcomes investments in connectivity, including in airports, seaports, transport services, and related services.

“Through our investment promotions arm, as well as our infrastructure arm, our efforts towards eliciting proposals as far as tourism investments are concerned are continuous, especially towards our tourism enterprise zones,” she said.

Under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Law, investors in tourism will be given huge incentives.

For Frasco, investments will result in the full maximization of the potential tourism revenues which is huge considering that the Philippines with its vast resources and beauty remains a laggard in the region in terms of visitor receipts.