Indonesian ICTSI unit gets new cranes

The Indonesian unit of the Razon-led International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), East Java Multipurpose Terminal (EJMT), has acquired two new cargohandling cranes ahead of EJMT’s start of operations next month.

In a statement, ICTSI said EJMT, its business unit in Lamongan Regency, Indonesia, recently took delivery of the Konecranes Gottwald post-Panamax ESP.8 mobile harbor cranes (MHCs).

“We are pleased to collaborate with Konecranes for our new post-Panamax MHCs. The equipment is central to our ongoing development of the Lamongan terminal, which, upon completion in September, will serve as a new domestic and international gateway for our customers,” said Patrick Chan, EJMT chief executive officer.

Powered with the latest diesel-electric hybrid system, the cranes combine their diesel engine and three-phase generator with a secondary power source based on electrostatic short-term energy storage media called ultra-caps.

The ultra-caps provide short-term energy during peak power demand periods to reduce the equipment’s diesel consumption.

For his part, Holger Wagner, Konecranes regional sales manager for APAC, said they are delighted that they could convince EJMT with its state-of-the-art drive technology.

“The cooperation was excellent from the beginning, and we are confident that both cranes will provide the handling flexibility and rates EJMT is aiming for,” Wagner said.

Further, ICTSI said the hybrid MHCs are the latest additions to EJMT’s equipment fleet, which includes reach stackers, empty container handlers, container spreaders, tractors and trailers.

EJMT is also set to deliver the grabs and hoppers by late August.

EJMT is an international gateway designed to support the thriving economies of Lamongan, Tuban and central Java through the handling of containerized, breakbulk and project cargo.

Located 60 kilometers west of Surabaya City, the multipurpose facility sits within the 80-hectare Lamongan Shorebase complex, which supports Indonesia’s specialized offshore oil and gas industry.

EJMT is a joint venture between ICTSI and East Log Holdings, an Indonesian company specializing in offshore oil and gas supply bases.