Ilocos Norte reports vehicle fraud and motorcycle theft

At approximately 10:00 AM on 13 August 2024, 61-year-old widow Edita Manuel of Barangay Catangraran, Solsona, Ilocos Norte, filed a complaint with the Solsona Municipal Police Station regarding a vehicle she had purchased. According to Manuel, she bought a Honda City sedan, color Modern Steel, with Plate Number ABS1027, from Cherry Mae Simon Puckett. On 29 May 2024, the vehicle was borrowed by Rose Ann Gomez under the pretense of needing maintenance for the wheels.

Manuel reported that on 23 June 2024, Gomez requested the original documents for the vehicle, claiming they were necessary for a test drive to La Union. Gomez collected the documents from Manuel's residence on 24 June. However, on 4 August, Manuel discovered that her car had been pawned to a business owner in Laoag City. Despite Manuel's demands, Gomez failed to return the car and documents by the promised date of 12 August, prompting Manuel to report the incident to the authorities.

Meanwhile, at around 12:45 PM on the same day, police officers from the Burgos Municipal Police Station were conducting a routine patrol along the National Highway in Barangay Paayas, Burgos, Ilocos Norte, when they encountered a suspect driving a white Honda Click motorcycle, Plate Number 473 BUX, without a helmet. The suspect ignored police warnings to stop and fled southward.