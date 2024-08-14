Illegal auxiliary lights confiscated in Laoag City as authorities intensify crackdown on unauthorized vehicle accessories

Authorities in Laoag City have ramped up efforts to enforce road safety regulations, leading to the confiscation of illegal auxiliary lights during an operation on Wednesday, 14 August 2024. The operation, led by officers from the Provincial Highway Patrol Team-Ilocos Norte under Police Major Johnwen Balueta and the Laoag City Police Station headed by Police Lt. Col. Andrew Rabang, targeted unauthorized vehicle accessories and ensured compliance with traffic laws.

The crackdown focused on the enforcement of Presidential Decree No. 96 (PD 96) and Republic Act No. 4136 (RA 4136), which govern the use of vehicle accessories and the overall operation of motor vehicles in the Philippines. During the operation, authorities identified and confiscated several auxiliary lights that were illegally installed on vehicles. These lights, found to be flashing and distracting, posed a significant hazard to other motorists by creating glare and confusion on the road.

In addition to targeting unauthorized accessories, the operation also included thorough checks of vehicle owners’ Official Receipts and Certificates of Registration (OR/CR) as well as drivers' licenses. This was part of a broader effort to ensure that all motorists were complying with existing traffic laws and regulations.

Police Major Balueta highlighted the importance of these measures in maintaining road safety, stressing that the use of unauthorized lights and other accessories not only violates the law but also endangers the lives of all road users. He noted that the operation in Laoag City is part of an ongoing campaign to eliminate such hazards.

Lt. Col. Rabang also urged vehicle owners to voluntarily remove any illegal accessories and ensure that their documentation is in order to avoid penalties. He warned that further operations would be conducted, and continued violations could lead to more confiscations and legal consequences.