House okays bill declaring Pampanga culinary capital

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The House of Representatives has approved House Bill 10634, declaring Pampanga as the culinary capital of the Philippines.

The approval was made on the third and final reading on Tuesday, garnering 201 affirmative votes, with no opposition and abstention.

Former President and now Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. of the 3rd District, Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II of the 1st District, and Dr. Anna York Bondoc of the 4th District filed the bill last March.

According to the bill, “The Province of Pampanga is hereby declared the ‘Culinary Capital of the Philippines’ in recognition of its contribution to the dynamic and rich culinary history of the country.”

The bill added that “In Pampanga, talent in cooking and love for food permeate not just restaurants but every corner of every home. Every family member is both an iron chef with an entire household to please and a food critic with strong opinions on everything other family members cook.”

After House Bill 10634’s approval in the congress, it will go to the Senate before presented to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the enactment of the bill.

As part of the declaration, Pampanga will now be promoted and featured by the Department of Tourism as the Philippines’ culinary capital.

Governor Dennis Piñeda expressed his gratitude to the Kapampangan legislators for pushing the bill, and to the House for their support of the province. He also thanked former 2nd District board member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab for initiating the bill.