Guo faces tax evasion raps

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed tax evasion charges against Alice Guo, Jack L. Uy and Rachelle Joan Malonzo Carreon, the corporate secretary of Baofu Land Development Inc., before the Department of Justice.

The criminal case stemmed from Guo’s admission that she had transferred her shares in Baofu to Uy.

A BIR investigation showed that no capital gains tax (CGT) and documentary stamp tax (DST) returns were filed and paid on the transfer.

BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. noted that although the parties involved in the transfer were Guo and Uy, Carreon as Baofu’s corporate secretary faced the same criminal charges for tax evasion.

This was due to her “deliberate failure to report” the non-payment and non-filing of the CGT and the DST returns to the BIR.

“She even verified under oath the general information sheet that reflected the transfer even if no taxes were paid and no returns were filed,” Lumagui said.

Revenue officials are auditing Guo’s business empire that was uncovered during a legislative inquiry in the Senate.

Timbang is Bamban mayor

Meanwhile, Municipal Councilor Erano Timbang will serve as mayor of Bamban, Tarlac for three months after the Office of the Ombudsman ordered the dismissal of Guo for grave misconduct.

Timbang took his oath at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Wednesday.

In a radio interview, Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Garcia said Bamban Vice Mayor Leonardo Anunciacion was supposed to replace Guo.

However, Anunciacion has also been suspended by the anti-graft body for three months.

The Office of the Ombudsman also imposed a three-month suspension on Edwin Campo, Adenn Sigua, Johny Sales, Jayson Galang, Nikko Balilo, Ernesto Salting, Jose M. Salting Jr., Robin Mangiliman, Jose Casmo Aguilar, Mary Andrei Lacsamana and Ranier Rivera, all of whom are either former or incumbent Sangguniang Bayan members of Bamban.

The charges were filed against them by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Timbang, on the other hand, was acquitted by the Ombudsman for opposing the issuance of a permit to the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator in Bamban.

“A temporary officer-in-charge will be appointed to serve in Bamban. It’s not possible not to have a Sangguniang Bayan. If those officials were involved, it’s necessary to have someone else in the office,” Garcia explained in Filipino.

“If those involved were department heads or officials of municipal departments, OICs or officials in capacity will be placed to serve in those positions,” he added.