Green map for New Clark City unveiled

CLARK FREEPORT — The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Danfoss Inc. has unveiled their plans to make New Clark City a greener and sustainable place.

During a workshop held at the New Clark City, the BCDA and the Danish company renowned for their green innovations, discussed energy efficiency and decarbonization strategies as part of this area’s plan to become a smart and green urban space.

The workshop conducted by the BCDA and Danfoss Inc. is supported by the Royal Danish Embassy.

Royal Danish Embassy Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin led the dignitaries present during the event. He said that the Danish government will help BCDA to “optimize New Clark City for energy efficiency” by sharing their expertise in green solutions and innovations.

BCDA Chairman Delfin N. Lorenzana and BCDA president and chief executive officer Joshua M. Bingcang were present along with Danfoss Asia Pacific Regional president Jan Schoemaker, Danfoss SEA-South head Manuel Ong, and Danfoss Philippines Inc. general manager Allan Almendrala.

Danfoss Inc. is a company committed to meeting global climate and energy goals.

It offers the best-in-class technology and solutions to drive the green transition through energy efficiency, machine productivity, lower emissions and electrification.

Chairman Lorenzana said sustainability programs and initiatives are built into the development and investment plans of New Clark City. These initiatives include the development of renewable energy, use of low-carbon district cooling technologies, smart governance of mass transportation, and establishment of a solid waste-to-energy system and facilities.

For his part, PCEO Bingcang presented the overall sustainability framework for Clark designed to meet the requirements of a smart, green, and people-centric city. The BCDA president enumerated the agency’s flagship projects and green initiatives that include development and expansion of industrial spaces, greenbelts and river park, eco-tourism and hospitality facilities, universities, the expansion of the Clark International Airport, the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas Railway System, Clark National Food Hub, and the New Clark City housing project, among others.

The BCDA chief emphasized the importance of green and sustainable solutions as key factors in development.

“We are not only mindful of the commercial arrangement. We want sustainability to be a key factor in our development. We are always into ‘future-proofing,’ especially on the sustainability aspect of development,” Bingcang said.

He pointed out that in developing the New Clark City, BCDA has included green and sustainable projects, such as the Green Boulevard, the New Clark City River Park System, and the New Clark City Central Park, to protect and preserve the natural environs of the development area.