Grand BINIverse sparks fan debate over high ticket prices

The ticket prices and selling dates for “Grand BINIverse,” the group’s solo concert at the Araneta Coliseum on 16 and 17 November, have been announced. According to a post by BINI on X (formerly Twitter), ticket prices range up to ₱11,195.

The prices are as follows: VIP Standing, P11,195; Patron A, P9,499; Patron B, P7,364; Lower Box, P5,230; Upper Box, P2,658; General Admission, P1,387.

Additionally, Blooms who purchase Patron or VIP tickets can pay an extra P1,387 for the Soundcheck.

The concert tickets will be sold on three separate days: 29 August, presale for BINI Wand Lucky 88; 30 August, presale for BINI Website members; and 31 August, General public sale.

Several Blooms have expressed disappointment with the high-ticket prices.

One X user criticized the management, noting that most of BINI’s fans are students with limited income.

“For a P-pop group na supposedly pang masa (for the masses) and considering most of your fans are students? These prices are a joke.”

The user also suggested that the management should address issues with production and the quality of their merchandise.

Another X user supported the girl group, stating that they deserve this type of concert pricing.

“Bilhin kung anong afford na tiers. Kung namamahalan sa SVIP, merong ibang tiers (Buy whatever tier you can afford. If you find the SVIP too expensive, there are other tiers available).”

Other fans also noted the separate fee for soundcheck access, which is typically included as a perk with VIP tickets.

After a successful performance at KCON 2024 in Los Angeles and their ongoing concerts in Canada, the Pantropiko hitmakers will soon perform at the Asiya Festival in the World Trade Center.

The festival will take place on 12 and 13 October at the World Trade Center. BINI will perform on the 13th and will be joined by fellow Filipino artists, such as Juan Karlos and Zild.