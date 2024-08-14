Fish output falls to 6.2%, says PSA

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Wednesday disclosed that the fisheries production in the second quarter of the year declined by 6.2 percent and based on the agency’s latest situation report, fish yield was registered at 1.02 million metric tons (MT), lower than last year’s same period of 1.08 million MT.

This comes as production decreases was seen in marine municipal fisheries, inland municipal fisheries and aquaculture.

A production volume of 229.37 thousand MT was registered from marine municipal fisheries -- 3.7 percent lower than last year’s level of 238.13 thousand MT. It contributed 22.5 percent to the total fisheries production.

Inland municipal fisheries production, on the other hand, was 30.10 thousand MT -- a 21.3 percent decline from the same quarter a year ago at an estimated 38.23 thousand MT. The subsector contributed 3.0 percent to the total fisheries production in Q2 this year.

Lastly, aquaculture production registered a 471.40 thousand MT yield -- a 17.7 percent reduction from the same period last year at 573.06 thousand MT. The subsector had the highest share of 46.3 percent of the total fisheries production during the quarter.