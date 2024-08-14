DOTr sacks MARINA officials

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) in a statement affirmed the dismissal of Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) Region V Director Jaime Bea and Engr. Jose B. Buban following the sinking of the motor tanker Princess Empress in February 2023. The incident led to a significant oil spill affecting Oriental Mindoro and surrounding areas.

Secretary Jaime J. Bautista confirmed that Bea and Buban were found guilty of grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service. Their actions resulted in substantial damages estimated in the millions of pesos and harmed both government and private stakeholders. Additionally, the sinking tarnished the reputation and integrity of the country’s maritime administration and transportation system.

"We have had sinkings before but no one has been held to account. This time all parties, whether private or public, will be held accountable. There will be no exception. Our policy is zero tolerance to shortcuts, official negligence and disregard of rules. The rule of law, good governance and best practices must prevail throughout the department and its agencies," Sec. Bautista said.

Secretary Bautista has directed MARINA Administrator Sonia Malaluan to enforce the dismissal decision immediately.