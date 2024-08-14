DoH logs 471 lepto cases

Department of Health (DoH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa on Wednesday disclosed that a total of 471 leptospirosis cases have been reported so far in the agency’s affiliated hospitals.

Herbosa said that as of 12 August, East Avenue Medical Center was treating 100 leptospirosis patients. San Lazaro Hospital had 94 patients, while the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) had 71.

Of the total, 197 patients were undergoing hemodialysis. The outbreak has also claimed 20 lives — 13 adults and seven children.

The NKTI earlier converted its gymnasium into a leptospirosis ward to accommodate the surge of patients following typhoon “Carina” and the southwest monsoon.

Herbosa has recommended that local officials ban people, especially children, from wading or swimming in floodwaters due to the risk of contracting leptospirosis.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection spread by animals such as rodents and other vermin. Urine and feces from infected animals, particularly rats, contaminate soil, water and vegetation.

The zoonotic disease is caused by the Leptospira bacterium found in contaminated water or soil. The bacteria can enter the body through cuts in the skin or the eyes, nose and mouth.

If left untreated, leptospirosis can lead to kidney damage, meningitis, liver failure, respiratory problems and death.