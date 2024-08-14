DA sets up inspection sites for ASF prevention

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Wednesday announced that it has set up inspection sites in some Luzon areas to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) through the transport of infected hogs.

A total of eight inspection sites were placed at Commonwealth and Mindanao Avenue in Quezon City; EDSA Balintawak; Marulas and Malanday in Valenzuela City; STAR Tollway in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, and animal quarantine checkpoints in Brgy. Turbina, Calamba, Laguna, and Brgy. Amuyong in Alfonso, Cavite.

The DA said that the move aims to check if the shipping permits and veterinary certificates are in accordance with the delivery points.

DA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said that the inspection sites will check the pigs being transported, adding that even of the animals are in good condition, if there is no shipping permit, they will be sent back to their original location.

“If there’s a shipping permit but our quarantine officers see that the pigs are lethargic and have rashes and ASF symptoms, the animals can be condemned after being tested,” said De Mesa.

He added that checkpoints are in place in Metro Manila as there is a major hog repopulation program in Central Luzon, especially in the Bulacan and Pampanga areas.

“We don't want to compromise our repopulation program in these areas coming from Southern Luzon, where we have new infected zones,” De Mesa said.