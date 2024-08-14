Curry up! Nuvali beckons with a Japanese must-try

Authentic flavors

Japanese curry lovers can satisfy their cravings at CoCo Ichibanya, which encourages customers to customize their orders according to their preferences. They can choose from mild to spicy flavors, vegetarian to meat choices, and their preferred toppings and side dishes.

CoCo Ichibanya offers a variety of curry that range from P260 and up which customers can upgrade to a set menu at an additional cost.

Curry meals can be paired with orders of Curry Naan Bread Set, Seafood Basket, French Fries Basket, Fried Chicken Salad, Fried Shrimp Salad and Mini Salad.

Must-try omelette, seafood and vegetable options include the Pork Cutlet Omelette Curry, Fried Chicken Omelette Curry, Beef Omelette Curry, Kimchi Curry and Eggplant Curry, Fried Fish Curry, and Shrimp Cutlet Curry.

For meat lovers, the Pork/Chicken Cutlet Curry, Hamburg Steak Curry, and Meatballs Curry are highly recommended. Mixed curry options are also available and the Pork Cutlet & Vegetable Curry and Fried Fish, Spinach & Stewed Shrimp Curry are excellent choices.

Also known as CoCo Ichi, CoCo Ichibanya currently has more than 1,457 branches combined in Japan and worldwide. Through the Mugen Group, it established its first branch in the Philippines as CURRY HOUSE CoCo Ichibanya at Estancia Mall in 2015. Last May, it opened its first branch in Bacolod.