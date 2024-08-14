City gov’t starts temporary road closures in prep for Kadayawan major events

DAVAO CITY - The city government here initiated temporary road closures starting 13 August to 19 August for the 39th Kadayawan Festival this week.



As several roads are closed, the city government advises the public to account for these temporary road closures for the Kadayawan.



“These closures are necessary to ensure the smooth conduct of festival events and to guarantee public safety,” the city government said in a public post.



For 13-19 August, there will be a full road closure at San Pedro Square and Bolton, due to the hauling and setup at San Pedro Square.



No parking will be allowed along Agila State up to Chowking for the installation of the Mega Tent and the stage at the San Pedro Bolton intersection.



On 16-17 August, starting at midnight, there will be a partial road closure of Marco Polo ground and Bonifacio Corner Pelayo for the installation of stage and production tents.



Starting 1:00 am on 18 August to 1:00 am on 19 August, there will be a full road closure of Roxas St. and all intersecting Streets (P. Zamora, P. Gomez, Artiage, P. Faura, and Aurora Quezon).



Additionally, there will be a full road closure of the Indak Indak route from San Pedro Square and Marco Polo ground on Roxas Avenue to CM Recto to Bonifacio St to Pelayo St. to San Pedro St. to Bonifacio Rotonda to Felcris Centrale.



“No parking will be allowed on the affected roads during the closure period,” the city government added.