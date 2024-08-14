Chavit gives ₱5M to Yulo, family

Business magnate and former Ilocos Sur Governor Chavit Singson has presented a P5-million check to Olympic champion gymnast Carlos Yulo, his family and girlfriend, Chloe San Jose.

Singson said he hoped his gesture would unite the Yulo family.

He said the reward was not just for Yulo’s gold medals but also to unify and strengthen his family.

“This reward recognizes Yulo’s extraordinary performance at the Paris Olympics and honors the unity of his family and his partner.”

He said the family is the cornerstone of one’s personal success and represents values that span generations.

“By offering this reward, I want to highlight that an individual’s success is not achieved alone. It is a shared triumph supported by those who provide love, guidance, and steadfast support,” he added.

Singson said he hoped this gesture would inspire other families to value their unity and support one another through both triumphs and challenges.