CEB, MCIA launch clean fuel systems

Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has picked Cebu Pacific (CEB) to formally introduce a significant initiative that will use bridge-mounted equipment (BME) to improve operational efficiency and for its sustainable operations.

The BME system at MCIA was officially attached to a CEB A321neo during a ceremonial plug-in event. The aircraft was part of flight 5J 5063 from Narita (Tokyo) to Cebu.

This technology gives ground power and cabin cooling without requiring the aircraft’s jet fuel-powered auxiliary power units (APUs), thanks to its fixed power unit (FPU) and pre-conditioned air unit (PCA) units. Airlines can cut expenses and their environmental impact with the aid of this technique.

Crucial for sustainable future

“Cebu Pacific fully supports Mactan Cebu International Airport’s ground-power initiatives. This represents a crucial step in creating a sustainable future for Philippine aviation. We are honored to be the first airline to use this technology at MCIA,” CEB vice president for Customer Service Operations Lei Apostol stated.

Being the first airport in the country to use FPU and PCA units, MCIA is committed to reducing its overall ecological footprint and ensuring a safe, efficient working environment.

“International airports like Hong Kong, Zurich, Dublin, and Munich have adopted these innovative solutions to minimize their ecological footprint, and MCIA is thrilled to join these airports and hopeful about its impact on the global sustainability movement,” Aboitiz InfraCapital GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation chief executive officer Athanasios Titonis stated.

To ensure user-friendliness during airplane maintenance, MCIA installed the FPU and PCA units under the Passenger Boarding Bridge. This action is anticipated to lower fuel expenses, lower the cost of APU maintenance, lower carbon emissions, lower airport noise levels, and enhance operating efficiency and safety.