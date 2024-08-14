CdO dengue cases up

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The City Health Office on Wednesday reminded the residents to be vigilant and keep their surroundings clean as cases of dengue continue to rise in the past months.

Dr. Rachel Dilla, city health officer, in a statement said dengue cases in the city has reach 870 from January to 12 August which is 40 to 45 percent increase of dengue fever cases of 475 the same period last year.

The City Health Office reported among the dengue patients were age from one year to 85 years old.

However, only four dengue-related deaths were reported in last eight months.

Due to the cases of dengue, the City Health Office has intensified its anti-dengue information campaigns at the grassroots level to instill awareness to residents.

CHO also reminded residents to keep their surroundings clean particularly in mosquito breeding areas.

Residents were urged to observe the 3S strategy in combating the outbreak of the disease in their communities.

The 3S are: “Search and Destroy, Self-Protect, Seek Consultation, Support Fogging in outbreak areas, and Sustain Hydration.”