CALOY COMES HOME: Yulo eyes quiet life after life-changing victory

Carlos Yulo may already have everything right now following his historic conquest in the Paris Olympics.

Still, he wants only one thing: A quiet life.

Yulo came home to this grateful and proud nation on Tuesday night clutching the two gold medals that he won in the biggest and most prestigious sports event in the world.

Together with other members of Team Philippines, he walked on the red carpet after stepping down from Philippine Airlines Flight 8888 and was serenaded by cheers from the students of the Villamor Air Base Elementary School.

Then, he proceeded to Malacanang for a state dinner in which President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. conferred him with the Presidential Merit Award on top of the P20 million cash incentives.

His cash reward, of course, is still different from the P20 million that he will be getting from the Philippine Sports Commission in accordance to the Republic Act 10699 as well as the P14 million from the House of Representatives, P5 million from Arena Plus and P3 million from Megaworld Corporation.

Megaworld also formally showed him his three-bedroom condominium unit worth P32 million in the upscale McKinley Hill in Taguig City while Century Properties will hand him a P6-million house and lot in Nasugbu, Batangas.

Still, Yulo wants to live a quiet and peaceful life while staying glued to his goal of winning another Olympic title in the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028.

“It’s really part of the deal that a lot of people will notice me. It’s still a blessing in my life, so I’m still very thankful and grateful,” Yulo said.

“I prefer a quiet life, honestly, but I can’t avoid people recognizing me because of the honor I was able to bring to our country.”

He said when the euphoria of his victory dies down, he will take a break to rest and recharge for yet another grueling battle ahead.

“Of course, I will take a break. This is something I need to do,” said Yulo, who had a very busy year that started with a successful stint in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus in February, Doha leg in April, and Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent in May.

But the 4-foot-11 gymnastics dynamite is far from done.

He said he will work hard and make another run for Olympic glory, but this time, with younger brother, Karl Eldrew, at his side.

“I heard I’ll be getting a lot of prizes, but maybe I’m more focused on the next cycle of the Olympics. It will be a greater experience for me because I want to defend that title that I won in the next cycle and show everyone that I’m worthy of a gold medal in all my performances in my competitions,” Yulo said.

His coach Aldrin Castañeda confirmed Yulo’s battleplan, saying that their goal is to defend his titles in Los Angeles.

“It will be the offseason for us for one to two months but we will try to qualify for 2028,” Castañeda said.