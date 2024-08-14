BuCor assures no overstaying PDLs

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has assured the public that there is no negligence in handling the welfare of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), particularly in ensuring their timely release after serving their sentences.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said, "we are proud to say that we do not have a case of overstaying PDLs under our jurisdiction, because we adhere to the guidance set forth by Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla that those who are eligible for release should be released without further delays, which he called 'real justice in real time.'”

Catapang highlighted a previous case in Cavite where a PDL remained incarcerated for four additional years beyond their three-year sentence due to a court staff's failure to send the release order. "We have no case of negligence," he stated.

He further explained that earlier this year, he ordered a thorough evaluation of all PDL prison records, instructing personnel to ensure that PDLs are fully informed about their legal documentation and the processes related to their release.

BuCor's PDL Documents and Processing Division (PDPD), led by CSINSP Raymund Peneyra, has been actively conducting information drives to address PDL concerns, providing them with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions and maintain hope during their incarceration, according to Catapang.

This initiative, he noted, is crucial for ensuring a smoother transition into post-incarceration life.

Since June 2022, BuCor has released 15,382 PDLs under the Bilis Laya Program, which aims to expedite the processing and release of eligible individuals. These releases were carried out under various conditions, including the completion of maximum sentences, acquittals, paroles, probations, and executive clemencies.