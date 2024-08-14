BREAKING: WHO declares mpox a global public health emergency

Geneva, Switzerland | AFP – The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the recent surge in mpox cases in Africa a global public health emergency. This declaration, the highest level of alert from the WHO, was announced on Wednesday by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The decision follows a recommendation from the emergency committee, which met to assess the worsening situation. According to Ghebreyesus, the committee's advice was clear: the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, has seen a dramatic rise in cases across Africa, with 15,132 confirmed cases reported since the beginning of 2024. The virus has spread to 16 countries, including Burundi, Cameroon, and Nigeria. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has already declared a continental public health emergency due to the rapid spread and increasing severity of the outbreak.