BIR files tax evasion charges vs Guo, associates

Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. filed tax evasion charges yesterday, 13 August, against suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, Jack L. Uy, and Rachelle Joan Malonzo Carreon, the corporate secretary of Baofu Land Development Inc., before the Department of Justice.

The charges stem from Guo’s admission that she transferred her shares in Baofu to Uy. BIR’s investigation revealed that neither capital gains tax (CGT) nor documentary stamp tax (DST) returns were filed or paid for this transfer.

According to Lumagui, while Guo and Uy were directly involved in the transfer, Carreon is also being charged with tax evasion for her “deliberate failure to report” the non-payment and non-filing of CGT and DST returns to the BIR.

“She even verified under oath the General Information Sheet reflecting the transfer even if no taxes were paid and no returns were filed,” Lumagui said.

Revenue officials are currently auditing Guo’s business empire, which came to light during Senate legislative inquiries.