Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal could prevent Iranian attack

US President Joe Biden expressed hope that a ceasefire agreement in Gaza could deter Iran from launching attacks on Israel. In comments made on 13 August 2024, Biden underscored that while negotiations are becoming increasingly challenging, he remains committed to securing a deal. This follows heightened tensions after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which has raised concerns about possible Iranian retaliation.

As talks are set to resume in Doha, Biden emphasized the urgency of reaching a ceasefire that would also address the release of hostages taken by Hamas during its recent invasion. Despite acknowledging that the path to agreement is "getting harder," Biden assured reporters, “I’m not giving up,” highlighting the importance of both halting hostilities and preventing further regional conflict.

Senior Iranian officials have warned that only a ceasefire deal could prevent direct retaliation against Israel. Iran, along with its regional allies such as Hezbollah, has threatened a significant response if the Gaza negotiations fail or if they perceive delays from Israel. The US is intensifying its diplomatic efforts, with key figures like Special Coordinator for the Middle East Brett McGurk and Presidential Envoy Amos Hochstein traveling to facilitate the peace process.

Despite Hamas' decision not to attend the upcoming talks unless Israel commits to a ceasefire proposal, US and international mediators plan to proceed with negotiations. The US State Department remains optimistic, with Qatar promising to support Hamas' inclusion in the talks. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned Middle East tour to focus on securing the ceasefire and preventing a wider regional conflict.

