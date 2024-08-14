Beauty on a budget

Time to treat yourself without the guilt. Watsons' Nationwide Price Drop is going down this 15-18 August, and it's all about those unbeatable deals.

Enjoy up to 50% off and Buy 1 Take 1 on all your go-to products and brands. Whether you're topping up your beauty faves or grabbing your daily essentials, now's the time to stock up without blowing your budget.

Score major discounts from Watsons Brand, Nivea, Oxecure, SnailWhite, and more—hello, 50% off and Buy 1 Take 1! We're talking all the top beauty and wellness brands like Maybelline, Olay, Dermaction Plus, and even essentials like Bactidol, Colgate, and Biogesic.

Don't sleep on those Buy 1 Take 1 deals. We're talking cult classics like Nivea, Olay, and Tresemme.

With over 1,100 Watsons stores across the country, or if you're all about that online life, hit up the Watsons App or website to grab those deals from the comfort of your home. Mark those calendars—15-18 August is when the magic happens.

Need it ASAP? Opt for Click & Collect Express to snag your order in 30 minutes, or go for Home Delivery Express to get it at your doorstep within three hours (selected cities only).

Watsons just made it easier to keep your beauty game strong, your health in check, and your wallet happy.