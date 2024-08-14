Basilan IED explodes

ISABELA CITY, Basilan — An unidentified person planted and exploded an improvise explosive devise (IED) at the foot of an electric post beside the perimeter fence of the Tipo-Tipo gymnasium in Tipo-Tipo town in this province sending some residents living near the area in mild panic.

101st Infantry (Three Red Arrows) Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon said yesterday that the IED went off about 9 p.m. on Tuesday sending some residents living near the town gymnasium and disturbing the tranquility of the night.

Luzon said the explosion had partially destroyed the foot of the electric post and a segment of the gymnasium fence allowing security forces in the area to adopt an alert status.

“Actually, it was an IED that exploded and the explosion caused the destruction of the foot of an electric post a portion and of the perimeter fence of the town gymnasium but nobody was hurt in the incident,” Luzon told the Daily Tribune.

Initially, our investigation showed that a heated discussion transpired between players of two basketball teams in the town and we are closely following that lead, Luzon said.

A joint police and military investigation showed that the explosion incident has something to do with the ongoing basketball game activities of the LGU as part of the Tipun-Tipunan Festival celebration next week.

Luzon also dismissed rumors that the Abu Sayyaf Group had something to do with the explosion. “How they can blame the ASG since there is no more ASG in the town,” Luzon claimed.

“The unity and determination of our forces, local leaders, and the community have successfully dismantled the ASG remnants and restored hope and security to Tipo-Tipo,” Luzon emphasized.