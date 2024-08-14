Bamban councilor named acting town mayor

Bamban Municipal Councilor Erano Timbang will temporarily serve as the mayor of the municipality for three months following the dismissal of embattled Mayor Alice Guo as ordered by the Office of the Ombudsman for grave misconduct.

Timbang took oath at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Wednesday.

In a radio interview, Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Garcia said Bamban Vice Mayor Leonardo Anunciacion was supposed to replace Guo, but Anunciacion, however, has also been suspended by the anti-graft body for three months.

The Office of the Ombudsman also imposed a three-month suspension on Edwin Campo, Adenn Sigua, Johny Sales, Jayson Galang, Nikko Balilo, Ernesto Salting, Jose M. Salting Jr., Robin Mangiliman, Jose Casmo Aguilar, Mary Andrei Lacsamana, and Ranier Rivera, all of whom are either former or incumbent Sangguniang Bayan members of Bamban.

The charges were filed against them by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.